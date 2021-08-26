To the editor -- I'm sick and tired of the illogical, misinformed, selfish and downright stupid arguments to not take the COVID-19 vaccinations. Unless you have a compelling medical reason not to take the vaccine, get started. If you refuse to take it due to religious reasons, I don't want to hear it. Take that religion somewhere where it won't threaten me, or my family's or my friends' lives.
You say that you don't know what's in it. Please give me the chemical breakdowns for the smallpox, polio, diphtheria, typhoid, tetanus, mumps, measles, and rubella vaccinations that were injected to protect us from those diseases. Virtually everyone took them. And we've pretty much eradicated all those diseases. This vaccine, after millions of inoculations, has proven to be safe and effective. Proven. A fact. If not for vaccinations, huge numbers of us would be paralyzed or brain addled or not even exist.
And mandates don't work? Try not stopping at stop signs and see how that works out. Would you go into the forest now, and start a campfire because you want to and it's your "right"?
Your "rugged American individualism" and ignorance should stop where it threatens the health of everyone else.
DAVID HAUN
Naches