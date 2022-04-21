To the editor -- Your recent guest editorial advocating for safer designs like roundabouts has me going in circles.

A 2016 study found roundabouts reduced fatal and injury crashes, as hoped. But roundabouts also recorded a 12% increase in overall crashes. A later study concludes that driver behavior -- violating traffic rules -- led to the increase.

So while “Vision Zero” advocates claim that if we pay to convert intersections into roundabouts, we will change driver behavior and reduce accidents, current research disagrees.

Driver behavior remains a problem even with lower fatality designs. Atlanta launched its Vision Zero by reducing arterial speeds to 25. Without enforcement, that only produces more speeders.

Maybe engineering can change behavior in the long-term. Meanwhile, which benefits taxpayers more? Decades of planning and millions building roundabouts at high accident intersections like 16th and Nob Hill (even possible?), or immediately enforcing traffic laws and collecting fines so behavior changes? Fund a traffic enforcement division with the fines.

Besides, our local record is “iffy” on similar long-range plans. We developed a 10-year plan on homelessness in in 2012 and added a five-year plan on homelessness in 2017. Do the math.

Bureaucracies love lengthy studies and plans, but reality is a taskmaster.

