To the editor — Roe’s biggest flaw was arguably the method of establishing a fundamental right. Prior to Roe, Yakima native Supreme Court Justice Douglas established a right to contraceptives in Griswold, as “specific guarantees in the Bill of Rights have penumbras, formed by emanations from those guarantees that help give them life and substance.”

As explained, these penumbras create a zone of privacy. These same “penumbras and emanations” were used to establish abortion as a fundamental right in Roe.

However, this method was flawed as the court already had a method, which was the “history and tradition” test mentioned in Snyder (1934), where Justice Cardozo stated, “The commonwealth of Massachusetts is free to regulate the procedure of its court in accordance with its own conception of policy and fairness, unless in so doing it offends some principle of justice so rooted in the traditions and conscience of our people as to be ranked as fundamental.”

This test has been used for decades, by originalists and living constitutionalists. Justice Ginsburg even used it in Timbs (2019). Importantly, as the majority makes note in the Dobbs opinion, the holding only reaches abortion and does not change or alter other holdings such as Obergefell or Lawrence.

BROCK SPLAWN

Yakima