Rodeo reflects the best of the Old West
To the editor — Having family in Yakima, I was very pleased to read the Herald-Republic article “Ellensburg Rodeo Queen Alexis Andrews ready to ride in centennial celebration” (Aug 29 issue).
Rodeo — in general — is an All-American sport. It embodies the best attributes of the Old West combined with cowboys and cowgirls competing in very athletic events which also reveals their skills in how they handle livestock such as barrel-racing, bronc and bull riding, and calf roping.
My late grandma Dora (White) Marples lived at Agra, Kan., which was only 10 miles east of the famed Phillipsburg Kansas Rodeo dubbed “The Biggest Rodeo in Kansas.” A few years ago, I found an old program booklet from the year 1965 when I was only 2 years old. I could recognize my dad’s handwriting as he jotted down results of each competition.
As I grew older, we went to the rodeo on several occasions. My favorite event is bull-riding. And a few years ago, I got to meet the famous rodeo clown Keith ISLEY (who is also a distant cousin).
I salute the rodeo queen, Miss Andrews, and wish her and everyone a thrilling rodeo.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas