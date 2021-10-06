To the editor -- I am writing in support of Linda Roberts for Sunnyside School Board, Position 2.
Linda has been dedicated to improving education of students her entire 35-plus-year career. She has been a program director, administering budgets and managing staff. She has experience in curriculum development, and has facilitated dialogue and built consensus among work groups for 10 years. Linda’s experience as a professional makes her a standout candidate.
More than her outstanding experience, Linda cares about the students, staff, parents and community. She believes strongly in parental involvement, transparent dialogue and honest communication. She understands the importance of feeling heard.
Linda Roberts brings a very special skill set which, along with her caring, honesty and integrity, will help the Sunnyside School Board meet the needs of our students, parents and school staff.
SUSAN GARRISON
Retired teacher, Sunnyside