To the editor -- As an occasional reader of Rob Phillips' column, I was shocked to read him admit to breaking one of the Yakima Training Center's prominent rules in his article on Sept. 30, 2021. As a longtime hunter and patron of YTC, there is a rigorous education practice to ensure the Leave No Trace policies are made aware to all persons visiting. From videos to pamphlets, YTC goes out of its way to preserve and maintain ecosystems, especially for endangered grouse and rabbits.
Referencing YTC policy statement No. 14 for outdoor recreation, No. 10 RESTRICTIONS, No. 0: "Unlawful to remove soil, gravel, rock, vegetation or artifacts." As soon as I started reading Rob's article about his rock find, I could hardly contain my surprise. As an ethical hunter and columnist, Rob should be more than familiar with the laws he signed upon receipt of his recreation card. He should have known better and not advertised in the newspaper such a blatant disregard for YTC rules. I expect better from the writers of the Herald. And darn it Rob, put my rock and marker back! I can't find my elk!
DONALD MILLER
Yakima