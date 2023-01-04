To the editor — Are RNG digesters the best way to handle excess CAFO manure?
Renewable natural gas digesters seem to offer a climate-friendly way to utilize the excess CAFO-generated manure that is being produced in the Lower Yakima Valley. Dairies are willing to promote this answer to their excess manure problem because they will potentially make additional money from selling the methane byproduct to a natural gas company.
However, this movement comes with some very negative consequences for Yakima County citizens. First, the dairies don’t want to pay for the expensive RNG equipment. They want funding from the state or federal government to pay for the machinery to clean up their excess manure problem.
Secondly, if this gas-producing machinery is not constantly monitored for pollutants escaping to the air, Lower Valley residents could easily find themselves having more debilitating breathing issues.
I speak from personal experience because I have lived next to a gas-producing plant. When the monitoring equipment was not working correctly, we had to stay inside because breathing became difficult outside.
Thirdly, when this RNG project does make money for the dairy farmers, what is to prevent them from enlarging their herds to make more profit?
SANDY BRADEN
Yakima