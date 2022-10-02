To the editor — I agree with Martha Rickey: “(Dan) Newhouse ludicrously defines himself as a ‘strong conservative’ ... yet stays in lockstep with the RNC’s creepy anti-democratic maliciousness” (“Newhouse’s Jekyll and Hyde act wears thin,” YH-R of Sept. 28).
It’s the creepiness of what a friend calls the MAGAnuts. Having offended them with his vote to impeach Trump for instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, Newhouse since has sought to appease them.
As Rickey notes, most recently, he voted “against the bipartisan Presidential Election Reform Act.” He voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and the American Rescue Plan Act, both of which have brought millions and millions of dollars to the Yakima Valley, not to mention the entire 4th Congressional District.
And you know what? If he were to be re-elected, this kowtowing to the MAGAnuts wouldn’t do him any good. As another friend pointed out to me recently, once he got to Washington, he’d just be shunned by his own party.
Martha Rickey is right: “We need mature, responsible people working together for our future and common good.”
Doug White fits that description. I voted for him in the primary; I’ll vote for him in the general. I hope your readers will, too.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima