To the editor -- In the 1920s, a fringe group led by a young Adolf Hitler promised to restore Germany's standing in the world and Germans' pride in their nation, under the slogan "Work, Freedom, and Bread." They blamed Jews, liberals, Communists, and pacifists for the country's woes. Many people thought they would just go away, but the Nazis proved otherwise.
In 2018, I told this paper that I was running for office to stem the rising tide of white nationalism. Like most Trump apologists, the Herald editors saw this as "rhetoric" and hysteria. This paper published a piece detailing my support of a police de-escalation bill, alongside a quote that I support "unpacking the backpack of white privilege."
The editors of this paper did not take me seriously when I reported I was receiving threats in response to that article. Over the years, myself and other women in the community have been threatened online, our businesses targeted, and our homes/workplaces stalked by overzealous white supremacists. We have filed police reports, only to be ignored. Because they faced impunity at home, some local zealots boldly participated in the terrorist insurrection. This "fringe" group of white nationalists will not simply go away. Listen to us.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima