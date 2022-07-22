To the editor — I write this in support of LaDon Linde for county commissioner.

I have known the Linde family since the mid-'90s. LaDon is a person of high principles and integrity. He is a natural leader and has experience working with the public and hearing their concerns.

He speaks Spanish as well as English. He volunteered in a past program I supervised, helping Spanish speakers learn English.

LaDon’s background in agriculture, health care and his church leads to an understanding of sound fiscal management and economic development. He believes it is important to understand the core issues in order to develop a plan to effectively address the issue.

LaDon has learned the ins and outs of being a county commissioner. He takes time to look thoroughly at issues and get to the core of the problem. He understands that putting a bandage on a problem is temporary and we need to try to solve problems for the long term.

Please vote for LaDon Linde so he can continue working for us as county commissioner.

CATHY KELLEY

Sunnyside