To the editor -- I am shocked and dismayed at the number of people who are protesting and refusing the vaccine. From what I've heard, few have a valid excuse to do so.
They don't want the government telling them what to do, they never get sick/have a strong likelihood of surviving the virus; they are worried about the side-effects. And the list goes on.
To these people I say: No one likes being told what to do, but that is part of life. Laws and regulations exist for our protection. Further, you can't openly defy a government mandate and then demand government assistance when your choices have consequences.
Requiring this vaccine is not medical rape; it is no different than requiring immunizations before children can attend school or a drug test before starting a job.
For those worried about the side effects of the vaccine, I would take those side effects (soreness, swelling, nausea, etc.) over the long-term effects of COVID-19 any day. For those who say they never get sick, remember that hospitals are at capacity and you could potentially infect someone even when you are asymptomatic.
Protect your community and those you love. Please do the right thing. Get vaccinated. Please.
ASHLEE MOSER
Yakima