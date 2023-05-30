To the editor — Good people of Terrace Heights. There is construction westbound on Terrace Heights Drive in front of the new Maverik gas station.
They bring us down to a single lane on some days and put cones out along with a blinking arrow sign to inform us this is happening. Drivers are merging into the single southside lane well before the cones, which causes a backup. If drivers utilized both lanes to the cones, there would be less backup, and the merge would happen as a zipper does.
Construction folks even have a name for it: the Zipper Merge. (Google it.)
When you early merge, you cause an unnecessary backup. You are meant to go all the way to the cones; this is intentionally engineered this way to cause the least backup. I implore you to refrain from merging early.
We have a lot of construction that will happen in the coming years as Terrace Heights continues to develop. We must learn and follow this basic road rule to limit congestion.
LAUREN LIZARDO
Yakima