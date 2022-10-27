To the editor — Citizens of our constitutional democracy must educate themselves about issues and political candidates. Critical thinking and careful research of candidates’ backgrounds are crucial if our democracy is to survive. After the former president’s chaotic and damaging administration, a candidate’s qualifications and integrity are paramount.
Are they educationally qualified? Psychologically stable? Do they understand the responsibilities of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government? Respect the rule of law? Will they honor the oath to defend our Constitution? Accept results of legal elections?
Based on his “Big Lie,” 147 Trump-aligned Republican legislators refused to certify Electoral College votes of a fair and legal election. Some states even sent fake GOP electors’ documents to Washington declaring Trump the winner.
By the grace of God, the rule of law and institutions with principled leaders, our republic withstood Trump’s assault on democracy. Much more needs to be done, however, to discredit lies and conspiracies to restore faith in our elections.
Trump and his allies should be prosecuted for instigating sedition and violence to keep him in power. Already conspiracy followers are going to voting facilities to harass and threaten poll workers and voters. Thankfully, states are planning to combat "bullies" through voter education, on-site security and prosecution.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima