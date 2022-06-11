June 12, 2020 | Pride flag above Yakima City Hall
A Pride flag hangs among the American flag, Washington state flag and POW/MIA flag over Yakima City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The Yakima City Council also voted 4-3 to allow a Pride flag to fly near City Hall for the month of June, which the council had previously proclaimed “Pride Month.” Voting in favor were Council members Eliana Macias, Holly Cousens, Soneya Lund, and Kay Funk. Voting against were Jason White, Patricia Byers, and Brad Hill.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I do not agree with the Yakima City Council's recent actions to rescind resolutions addressing climate change and the LGBQT community.

Those resolutions expressed a concern by the council for the health and well-being of the citizens of our city. To rescind those resolutions means the council has chosen to withdraw their concern for the health and well-being of the citizens of our city in the interest or some other objective.

I do not believe that as elected officials they have any higher duty to Yakima or to their council positions than their responsibility to support the health and well-being of the city's residents.

ELAINE SMITH

Yakima