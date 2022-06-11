To the editor — I do not agree with the Yakima City Council's recent actions to rescind resolutions addressing climate change and the LGBQT community.

Those resolutions expressed a concern by the council for the health and well-being of the citizens of our city. To rescind those resolutions means the council has chosen to withdraw their concern for the health and well-being of the citizens of our city in the interest or some other objective.

I do not believe that as elected officials they have any higher duty to Yakima or to their council positions than their responsibility to support the health and well-being of the city's residents.

ELAINE SMITH

Yakima