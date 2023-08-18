To the editor — Everyone in our country seems polarized. People have retreated to their own corners. There is little conversation and sharing of ideas in a respectful manner.
In the short term I am not sure there is a solution, but in the long term I feel that mandatory service in either the military or some other form of national service would help greatly.
I came of age while there was still a draft. In the service (six years in the Air Force) I met many people from across the nation. We all were exposed to various ideas and political ideologies. We also found much common ground.
The people of the United States of America need to find this common ground again and I believe that this could be achieved with a national required service.
RALPH CALL
Yakima