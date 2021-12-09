To the editor -- President Reagan used to compare America to John Winthrop's "city upon a hill," with city wall DOORS open so anyone with the will and the heart to get here could come through. But what kind of America are these beleaguered migrants going to find, breathing the stench of talk about a "stolen election?"
Democracy will self-destruct by Republicans in statehouses putting partisans in charge of elections with the phoniness of legality. Compromise is the oxygen of democracy, but "pinched-up faces giving off the miseries" are enshrined in the Republican Caucus. They refuse to compromise or cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the bastards that invaded our Capitol.
The elephant in the room is Donald Trump, who wrongly inspired these fools to become insurrectionists because "the president asked me to." They obeyed him. Former Defense Secretary Mattis felt that Trump didn't have the mental framework or understanding to govern, because he doesn't read. Reading, listening, debating, having a process to weigh alternatives and determine policy are essential.
Mattis couldn't impose reason over Trump's impulses. His tweets won out. Even the people who believe in him don't believe what he says. Conversely, our current President Biden is a phenomenal statesman!
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima