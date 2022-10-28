To the editor — The so-called Republican Party is screaming about the increase in crime, blaming Democrats.
The truth is the leader of their party, Donald Trump, is the clear instigator of the increase over the past years. His blatant disregard and distain for the rule of law is a direct correlation to the increase of crime.
He speaks every day of a "witch hunt." The only witch hunt is his message of ignore, lie and advocate violence against each other. He is the problem and needs to be held accountable. Only then will we see a reduction of crime, smears and anti-democratic speech in America.
We as Americans are better than him. Let’s show him our strength, power and our resolve to reduce crime, racism and authoritarian rhetoric. Please help save our country.
STEVEN GAULKE
Tieton