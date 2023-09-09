Republicans don’t seem to fix anything — they just obstruct
To the editor — Early in Barack Obama’s presidency, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his most important achievement would be to make Obama a one-term president. Ever since, McConnell has opposed anything Democrats have introduced, even if originally Republican-proposed (e.g., Mitt Romney’s Massachusetts health plan predating Obamacare).
This includes blocking legislation Obama and subsequent Democrats continually propose to rescue lower- and middle-income workers, many unjustly left behind. Lately, McConnell has given indications of realizing he’s created a monster — Donald Trump — but lacks the integrity to reverse course.
These angry, marginalized workers with legitimate grievances were fertile ground for the lies, hate and bigotry of Trump; many were drawn to him even though he’s always favored the rich, especially with his tax cuts.
Eastern Washington’s Republican U.S. representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, has continually contributed to blocking Democratic-initiated legislation, including key immigration reform supported by President Obama that even attracted enough Republican House and Senate votes to have passed. Now Republicans exploit immigration difficulties resulting from its defeat. Specifically, on June 27, 2013, the Senate passed the immigration reform bill by a 68-32 margin. A bipartisan House of Representatives majority favored it (Froma Harrop, Spokesman-Review, Jan. 20, 2018), but Republican House leadership, including McMorris Rodgers, violated majority rule by disallowing a full House vote.
NORM LUTHER
Spokane