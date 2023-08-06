To the editor — It is fascinating to hear Trumpists claim Democrats have weaponized and timed criminal charges to cripple Mr. Trump’s 2024 candidacy.
The truth is simpler.
Consider Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comment after he and fellow Republicans acquitted Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in February 2021:
"President Trump is still liable for everything he did while in office. He didn't get away with anything yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country.”
Jack Smith’s latest indictment was more restrained than McConnell’s next words:
"There's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president, and having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth."
The truth: Republican leaders refused to use impeachment as our founders intended. They failed their duty, forcing criminal and civil courts to handle what McConnell called a "disgraceful dereliction of duty.”
Blame Republicans that we’re in court today instead of having this behind us.
GUS MAHLER
Yakima