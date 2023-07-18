To the editor — I recently read a letter about the Republican Study Committee's (RSCs) proposed budget for the U.S. House of Representatives.
I’m sure this person meant well, but they were off base when they claimed Republicans are out to cut Social Security. I’m a senior citizen on Social Security and Medicare.
Here are the facts:
1. The budget isn’t cutting Social Security for seniors. Social Security is bound to run out of money in 10 years. If Congress doesn’t act now, it’ll trigger a 23% across-the-board cut automatically at that time. RSC’s budget SAVES Social Security by making small cuts to benefits for those nowhere near retirement.
2. The budget isn’t cutting Medicare benefits. If Congress doesn’t act fast, people receiving Medicare will deal with an 11% automatic cut to the Medicare trust fund. This plan SAFEGUARDS Medicare with competitive reforms which lower premiums for the elderly and stop that drastic cut.
I understand why people might be ill-informed with the Dems spouting the same nonsense repeatedly, but if people read the budget, they’d understand that members, like Rep. Dan Newhouse, aren’t out to get us. They’re making tough decisions that should have been made long ago.
BENINE McDONNELL
Yakima,