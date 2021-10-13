To the editor -- Headlines (YHR 10/9/21): “Trump vows to fight Biden, House over documents linked to Jan 6.” Really? Why? What is he trying to hide? Someone claiming to want to improve this country covering up his role in trying to block the lawful transition of power that is one of the main foundations of this country?
“McConnell says he won’t help Democrats raise debt limit again.” This man, representing the same party as Trump, refusing to let the current administration pay off the bills that Trump left behind and pushing the entire nation to the destructive position of financial default on the world stage. Really? Why? He says it’s because of the “bizarre spectacle” of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticizing him for trying to push the country over “the cliff’s edge.”
So, Republicans want no documents released regarding an overt attempt to overthrow the nation and they want to torpedo the nation’s status in the world while blaming it on the other party’s expression of legitimate concerns.
How is such democracy-undermining behavior consistent with the objectives of patriotism, responsibility for the citizenry and the future?
No wonder they have to resort to gerrymandering, voter suppression and court packing to try to win elections.
ANDREW D. WHITMONT
Yakima