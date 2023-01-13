Republican power plan would short-circuit state
To the editor — Q: What do you call the alternatives to alternative energy sources?
A: Current energy sources.
The YH-R editorial publicizing Power Washington failed to analyze the practicality and viability of our local legislators’ contrarian response to Washington state’s alternative energy policies.
Power Washington proposes more hydropower (“Fish be dammed,” they said), more nuclear power and the explosive “new idea” of hydrogen power.
The YH-R editorial highlighted one idea: “stacking” up to a dozen small modular reactors to create a “significant” source of power.
A local blogger noted the problem with that idea the same week Power Washington’s proposal came out: “A Stanford-led study published May 31 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences concludes, ‘Small modular reactors, long touted as the future of nuclear energy, will actually generate more radioactive waste than conventional nuclear power plants.’ ”
The blogger researched the many weaknesses of the Power Washington proposals. It’s rather embarrassing that our lawmakers introduced them. You can read the blog here: bit.ly/3QuLteJ.
In the final analysis, Power Washington puts lipstick on a pig named “More of the Same.” Which means they are not really alternative approaches to energy.
Fortunately, climate change is not real, so sticking with old practices won’t harm the Yakima Valley’s agrarian economy.
JOHN FROST
Yakima