To the editor — Before you vote, consider what Republicans have done for your pocketbook. In the 1980s Republicans introduced “trickle-down” economics, which is supposed to create jobs by cutting taxes on companies and investors. But economists now agree that trickle-down just makes the rich richer.
When Republicans controlled Congress and the presidency in 2017, their first bill was … a $1 trillion trickle-down tax cut (about $8,000 per U.S. household.) Stocks soared and 80% of the tax cut flowed directly to investors. The top 1% got much richer and the bottom 90% got screwed once again.
Now Democrats control Congress and the presidency. Their first bill invests $1.1 trillion in infrastructure — roads, bridges, broadband, etc., creating jobs and saving us time and money.
Their second big bill invests $370 billion in clean energy infrastructure to help us compete with China and Europe. No Republicans supported that bill, because their oil-company donors want you buying $5 per gallon gasoline forever. But the future of energy is clean, like one dollar per gallon equivalent fuel costs for electric vehicles, lower electricity costs from wind and solar farms, lower health care costs and more.
Why do Republicans vote this way? Follow the money.
ERIC STRID
White Salmon