To the editor — The Republican Party is turning into a major threat to democracy as well as to everyone’s well-being.
Their sense of entitlement to win elections is summed up by the phrase "God With Us." Under that idea, simply losing an election should not happen, hence we have all the unsupported complaints by Republican candidates about election fraud, prediction of future election problems and a reluctance to agree to accept the results of the election.
Moreover, the Republican Party completely ignores the steadily mushrooming effects of climate change.
I have yet to see Dan Newhouse, a faithful follower of the party line, even mention it. He touts energy independence, including more pipelines and more drilling, when those are the very things that have gotten us in trouble in the first place. How many billions of dollars in damage that we pay for through higher insurance premiums and taxes and how many deaths will be required before Republicans admit that we are having potentially catastrophic problems with climate change?
I submit that people’s lives are more important than whether the major oil companies continue to make record profits in a time of worldwide inflation.
EDWARD BIRGE
Yakima