To the editor -- The biggest existential threat to American democracy is the Republican Party itself.
Their epistemology is to question the nature of truth itself. They've convinced 10 million Americans that Joe Biden is not the president. The handful who stood up to the "Stop the Steal" myth have been primaried and shunned. Republican leaders either support him, or don't dare mention Trump's name, as the Republican base hates Republicans who disavow Trump more than Democrats. Even Mitt Romney now won't help Democrats pass federal voting rights legislation.
In 2020, Trump pressed, but could not overturn, Electoral College results. State legislatures have poised themselves to have this capacity in 2024. Democrats' entire focus must be in passing federal voting rights legislation. Moderates and Democrats in red areas must focus on getting Independents and moderate Republicans elected.
Trump speaks in the language of Slobodan Milosevic, and he is a gifted authoritarian figure who has turned the Republican Party into conspiracy theorists and made them distrustful of lawful elections. The Orwellian phrase "election security" is being forwarded to change state laws to undermine our democracy. 2024 could be our last election unless we act now to save ourselves from the Republican Party.
ELIZABETH HALLOCK
Yakima