To the editor — The GOP tried to use fear of crime as a central campaign tactic. And yet, they truly have no real agenda to deal with it or judicial injustice, poverty, etc.
The hypocrisy is them doing everything in their power to allow more and more weapons, and more dangerous weapons on the streets in the face of our country's growing public health crisis of gun violence.
Set an example, if you want to deal with crime, by not obstructing investigation of the ex-president, his insurrectionist supporters and the election deniers who committed crimes.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima