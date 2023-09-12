To the editor — These are congressional Trump supporters:
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., does classic fearmongering. The whole “if they can do this to Trump, they can do it to anybody.”
What he is literally saying is this: “If Trump can be indicted for stealing, moving and hiding top-secret federal documents, leaving them lying around (in bathrooms and ballrooms) for anyone to look at, maybe giving them to foreign governments, then anyone else who steals and conceals top secret information can be prosecuted. And if someone else foments, summons and directs an armed coup to attack the Capitol, then they also can be prosecuted for insurrection and treason.”
This is a bad thing because ...?
Republicans seem committed to challenging things that just aren’t there. What the hell is “woke”? False equivalency is fine. Democrats impeached Trump (twice, with evidence), so Republicans need to impeach Biden (no reasons, no evidence).
Where is Republicans’ investigation of the Texas judge decreeing abortion illegal and blocking women’s health care in ALL states, with dubious legal justification, violating the Supreme Court’s decision that these are state issues, not Texas takes all?
Defendant Trump predicted: “You’ll get so tired of losing!” ... or something like that.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah