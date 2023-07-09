To the editor — “Natural gas” isn’t natural – it’s methane, the worst greenhouse gas contributing to man-made global warming. It massively leaks from oil wells. Gas stoves leak methane, nitrogen dioxide, benzene (carcinogen), carbon monoxide, from the pilot light — that’s most of the leaks — and also when the stove is used. Oil companies hid this for 40 years.
Besides exacerbating man-made global warming, gas stoves increase the risk of childhood asthma. But it’s “My gas stove or die!” Maybe gas was a good idea back then; not so great today. Republicans have falsely accused President Joe Biden of seizing your gas stove. That’s a lie. Oil companies and builders (and Republicans who get their money) profit more from gas stoves— that’s why there’s opposition. We just should put electric in new homes and apartments, because “natural gas” isn’t, is dangerous and gas stoves leak.
The Rep. Dan Newhouse response? Screw the kids. Manufacture public outrage. No sense of social responsibility. He cannot embrace facts. Newhouse only toes the extreme Republican stand.
I guess keeping your children and family safe doesn’t matter, let alone protecting the public and the Earth. Gullible Republican voters have been hoodwinked, and now they think it’s their own opinion. No reasoning needed.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah