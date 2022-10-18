To the editor — As president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), I want to congratulate Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., on being named a 2022 Clean Energy Champion.
CRES annually honors Republican leaders who have gone above and beyond in driving and supporting clean energy legislation.
As chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and a member of the Conservative Climate Caucus, Rep. Newhouse has been a steadfast leader — advancing the clean energy industry in the state of Washington and across the country. He is a cosponsor of many CRES-endorsed legislative initiatives, such as the Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act, the American Critical Mineral Independence Act, the Geothermal Production on the Federal Lands Act and the Save Our Sequoias Act.
CRES looks forward to continuing our work with Rep. Newhouse to find clean energy solutions that work for Washington and across the United States.
HEATHER REAMS
Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES),
Washington, D.C.