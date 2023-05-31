Election 2024 Republicans

To the editor — Ex-President Trump is credibly accused of three rapes and dozens of sexual assaults. He was recently found liable for sexual assault by a jury, which resulted in a $5 million dollar judgment against him.

Yet Republicans, the party of "morality", are eager to reelect him. Honestly, they knew he is an awful human being the last time they voted for him, and his rapes, assaults and generally repulsive conduct don't appear to bother them one bit.

Many religious Republicans use the "King Cyrus defense," where in The Old Testament there is a king who is an evil person and did terrible things but helped promote religion, so he got a pass from the Bible writers.

But Jesus says "A house divided against itself cannot stand" — immorality can’t be used to promote morality. Yet Republicans believe they can build on the hollow ground of a profoundly flawed and awful person to promote a "rebirth" of America and force their warped moral viewpoint onto people who simply don't want to be a part of it.

For Republican Christians, winning at any cost has a very high price when the leader of their cause embodies everything they claim to despise.

DANIEL SMITH

Yakima