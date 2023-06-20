GOP agenda sabotages average Americans
While the GOP distracts its supporters with make-believe cultural issues and outright lies, they are openly designing a new America that would do the following:
Social Security and Medicare would be privatized, food stamps slashed, Head Start eliminated, Medicaid decimated, the Affordable Care Act weakened, labor unions undermined, the EPA gutted, abortion banned, birthright citizenship eliminated, the ineffective border wall funded, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would see its doors permanently closed.
This is a simple summary of the 122-page Blueprint to Save America recently released by the Republican Study Committee as their official budget plan.
The plan reflects their sudden and rabid concern about the nation’s debt — a concern that was completely absent when Bush and Trump tax cuts were enacted. These tax cuts, created to primarily benefit the wealthy and profitable corporations (essentially sponsors of political candidates), added $10 trillion to our national debt. Part of this plan includes a permanent extension of the cuts, adding another $3.5 trillion to the debt.
Take an honest look at their agenda —https://banks.house.gov/uploadedfiles/fy23_budget_final_copy.pdf — and what you see is a complete lack of concern about average Americans and an agenda that serves the wealthy.
Invest in some historical research.
SUE KUSCH
White Salmon