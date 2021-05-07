To the editor — I appreciate the Yakima Herald-Republic's acknowledgment of our 15th District legislators for their successful effort this year to fund local capital projects. Your editorial mentioned Sen. Jim Honeyford and Rep. Bruce Chandler, but missed Rep. Jeremie Dufault. That's unfortunate because all three played important roles in the process.
All three supported Selah's $1 million utility improvement project. They also funded the environmental clean-up at the former Boise Cascade and the improvements at Miller Park in East Yakima.They also financed expanded mental health care facilities at Astria Hospital in Toppenish. And more.
Thank you, Sen. Honeyford, Rep. Chandler and Rep. Dufault.
RUSSELL CARLSON
Selah City Councilmember