To the editor — Congrats to the Yakima County Department of Human Services for keeping their costs low so $1.3 million can go to help stressed renters. (‘Yakima County allocates $1.3 million to rental assistance as program winds down," by Jasper Kenzo Sundeen, Yakima Herald-Republic of April 7.)
It is a difficult time for families across America. With millions paying over 50% of their income for rent, no wonder evictions and homelessness are on the rise. One answer in the other Washington is a renter tax credit, so no low-income family would pay over 30% of their income for rent. Similar to the powerful expanded Child Tax Credit that cut child poverty nearly in half (sadly not renewed), families would benefit monthly.
We can help by asking our members of Congress, like Rep. Dan Newhouse, to support both of these ladders out of poverty. Our calls and letters can help millions of families build hope for the future.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish