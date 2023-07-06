To the editor — Lt. Gov. Denny Heck recently pointed out the many problems caused by Washington’s lack of housing. (‘Housing shortage limits Washington’s economic development’ by Joel Donofrio, Yakima Herald-Republic, June 26.)
Lack of housing discourages businesses from wanting to locate here and burdens families. No wonder homelessness is increasing with nearly half of renters cost burdened and two-thirds of those paying over half of their income on housing. In addition to our state Legislature working on this challenge, there is also federal legislation pending. Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Suzan DelBene have a bill that will encourage new housing, including affordable housing, over the next 20 years.
In the meantime, a renter tax credit would ensure families experiencing poverty would pay no more than 30% of their income for housing. This would also help keep families housed, slowing the slide to homelessness. We can help these initiatives pass by thanking these two members of our state delegation for the housing legislation and asking them and others who represent us to support a renter tax credit. This will help counter the many problems caused by a lack of housing in our state, encouraging new economic expansion and equity.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish