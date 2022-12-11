To the editor — Cruise the interstate, east to west, Benton City to Union Gap, sun at your back, Pahto ahead, blue skies all around.
City of Sunnyside 10 more miles, rusty air, Pahto disappears. Smog. Smog on the orchards, the houses, the schools.
What is smog? Mostly ground level ozone and fine particulate matter.
But is it real? The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency does not measure ozone so does it exist here?
Where does ozone come from? Volatile organic compounds (aldehydes, benzenes, and methane) produce ozone.
The air agency does not measure methane, so does it exist here?
Now, thanks to technology, we know. There is so much methane in the air around Sunnyside that venture capitalists will put up millions of dollars (plus taxpayer dollars) to harvest the methane and produce renewable natural gas (RNG).
Magic bullet. Fuel from the air. Fuel from manure.
Just some minor side effects. The methane for RNG is only created when manure is stored in the absence of oxygen in manure lagoons. Meanwhile, three times as much methane goes into the air when cows burp and fart. And technology cannot capture it. Three parts air pollution for one part RNG.
JEAN MENDOZA
White Swan