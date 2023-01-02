To the editor — The time has come for our remembrance of the superficial marvels of 2022: best moments in sports; celebrities we lost; biggest stories ... excuse me, I have to run to the toilet and retch.
When the children of Israel managed to escape oppressive pharaohs in Israel, they set up an annual day where the whole nation met, read and discussed their new democratic constitution. What do we have in America today? Tax freedom day to celebrate getting to keep our paychecks for the last half of the year? Labor Day to celebrate all the great new jobs we have created?
We have totally jettisoned our own Constitution Day in September, because ... oh, that’s right, we long ago trashed that stupid Constitution anyway, didn’t we?
When the Greeks wanted a way to celebrate a huge national achievement, they organized and perpetuated the Olympic Games to memorialize it. Today we have the World Series ... to celebrate what? The Red Sox finding their way again?
What lofty new holidays have we set up in the past 150 years? 9/11 to remember you know what; Jan. 6 because Insurrection Day was so positive?
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah