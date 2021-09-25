Remembering a hero who slipped away
To the editor — On Sept. 16, 2021, a hero passed away. He slipped away quietly in the night with no fanfare. Exactly like he lived.
Augustus “Gus” Degray was a letter carrier (mailman) most of his adult life.
He was a union member his entire adult life. He was an advocate for dignity and respect for others his entire life.
In 1995 while picking up a friend at the Yakima airport, Gus started talking to me as if we were buddies. He was working security part time having retired from carrying mail. I didn’t know him, but he knew me.
Gus started his career with the Postal Service back east in the mid-1950s, before I was born.
In 1970 a radical union leader named Vince Sombratto said enough is enough. A postal strike was born.
Gus walked off the job with thousands of other heroes. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
The warrant was issued because letter carriers take an oath not to go on strike. The postal system is a guaranteed constitutional right for all citizens.
Not here to give you a history lesson. Gus put his life on the line for every postal worker today.
Ultimately, President Richard Nixon caved and the strike was over.
It was the right thing for the president to do.
There will be no service or memorial for Gus. I’m in mourning.
Peace.
JEFFRY S. BOHLINGER
Yakima