To the editor — The recent assertion that religious leaders stood up to fascism during WWII is historically wrong.
Within Germany, many churches tried to placate Hitler. (https://t.ly/w1rq)
U.S. churches split on the issue of Nazism. In 1940, Fortune magazine published an article titled “The Failure of the Church.” The business magazine noted pointedly: “We are asked to turn to the church for our enlightenment, but when we do so we find that the voice of the church is not inspired.”
This historic double-mindedness goes to the heart of the writer’s claim that “the Bible is never wrong.”
Clearly, man’s interpretation of the printed word is fallible, or churches would speak with one voice. Arrogantly declaring, “Of course, we’re right,” proves nothing.
By the way, what exactly is the “Word of God?” Many churchgoers believe it’s the Bible. But the Bible itself made it clear the Bible was not the Word of God. Read John 1:1-14.
If your own interpretation of the printed word is your truth, you’re not following the Truth or the Word.
The Bible tells us Jesus Christ dined with sinners. Many who claim His name today (but follow their interpretation of printed words) won’t even bake a cake for them.
WARD MURROW
Yakima