To the editor — Many candidates, political commentators, voters have become obsessed with winning. With missionary zeal they push outrage instilling anger, fear and powerlessness. It’s a dangerous but effective way to get votes.
Rage has some Americans believing we are incurably divided, and democracy is outdated. So many Americans are spewing hate and violence, a United States senator warns that civil war may occur in the streets if a popular politician is held accountable. Once, elected officials held themselves to a higher standard. Now giving in to poor behavior is necessary to survive politically.
Gerrymandering creating unique advantages over opponents is increasingly common. It unravels the idea all the people should be heard. Case in point is Wisconsin’s last election. One party received 51% of the vote but were awarded only 36% of the legislative seats.
Rage has our democracy under siege. Hopefully, enough of us are concerned, supporting and strengthening democratic ideas will become a winning election issue. Remember knowing the truth, protecting our rights, and following the law keep us free.
Author Ken Follett wrote, “Democracies are a terrible way to govern, but it’s better than all the other ways.”
DON HINMAN
Yakima