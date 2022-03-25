To the editor -- On March 9, I traveled to the Ukraine border with a medic to deliver urgently needed medical and troop supplies to a doctor based in Chernitsky. What I learned is that it is not governments and NGOs leading the resistance; it is regular people.

Regular people aiding their neighbors. Regular people staying behind to fight. People from all over the world coordinating their efforts informally on social media.

There are problems on the Ukrainian side of the border -- certain items and people (men over 18 with money) get across with a bribe. If you are poor with no car, it is difficult to escape. Even with a car, it can be impossible, as the Russians have as their target the morale of the civilian population. They rape, murder, and terrorize innocent civilians in clear violation of the Geneva Convention.

And yet, regular people persist. Many people, such as the doctor’s wife, could leave. Yet they choose to stay behind and fight against authoritarianism.

Let’s not forget that the alleged “real American,” Donald Trump, delayed military aid to the people of Ukraine to gain a personal edge in an election.

Ukrainians can teach us all a lesson about true patriotism.

ELIZABETH HALLOCK

Yakima