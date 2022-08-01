To the editor — To the recent letter writer who blames President Biden for inflation. According to the International Monetary News, written by leading economists, the current economic inflation is not only occurring in the United States but is global and affecting more than 44 countries. It is not based solely on policies of any specific leader or government of any nation.
Some factors creating inflation:
A worldwide pandemic that required long-term lockdowns and business closures.
Severely interrupted supply chains.
Scarcity of goods with high demand for them.
Uncertainty with stock markets.
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine disrupting that nation’s economy and ultimately the economies of other nations.
The writer asks people who voted for President Biden how they feel about him now. I sleep much better at night because we have an experienced leader who has principles, appoints qualified people to his administration, respects the rule of law and keeps his oath to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution.
The former president exhibits all the characteristics of a corrupt sociopath. He continues to promote the "Big Lie" and tries to pass off fascism as patriotism. He still enlists white supremacy groups, violent street thugs and lawless sycophants to further his agenda — ruthless ambition and endless victimhood!
Who would I vote for? No contest!
ANNE ANNA
Yakima