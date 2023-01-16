To the editor — Although there are downsides to expanding the Yakima Air Terminal to accommodate its conversion to a regional center, the net benefit to our community is a major upside. Many well-paid jobs will be created, circulating money throughout the economy.
Yes, there will be noise pollution, disruption of traffic flow and alteration in property values, some positive, some negative.
On the other hand, think of the spinoffs, such as regional distribution centers, better rail service for freight and passengers (bullet trains over the Cascades?) and the expansion of support services throughout the area.
Ler's face it, Yakima has been losing ground for years to the Tri-Cities (to begin, think of medical and air passenger services) and even to some of our far less populous neighboring cities.
I would support aggressive pursuit of the regional air terminal designation for Yakima.
RICHARD TWISS
Yakima