To the editor -- Thank you for a very informative article on rising methane levels in the earth’s atmosphere.

Methane is a colorless, odorless gas that historically killed many coal miners. Before modern technology came along coal miners brought canaries into the mines. When a canary died that was a sign that methane levels were too high for people. Without this warning miners could not detect methane in the air until it was too late.

Currently, one way to decrease methane levels in the atmosphere is to reduce emissions from agriculture. If officials choose that route, it could impact Yakima County.

When Washington state reports greenhouse gas emissions to the EPA our officials use a formula that says manure management causes emission of about 156 kg of methane per year per milk cow. This makes up 92% of methane from manure management because manure from dairies is stored in anaerobic lagoons and anaerobic conditions produce methane. Other sources of agricultural methane are enteric fermentation (belching and farting) and application of fertilizer to crops.

Although regulators promote manure lagoons, there are adverse side effects such as methane emissions as well as the deaths of farmworkers from methane poisoning. Lots to think about.

JEAN MENDOZA

White Swan