Election season is always good for some red herring.
County commissioners who oppose solar farms claim they don’t want to lose valuable farmland. But look at the photos in the YH-R. The land in question doesn’t have fruit trees. It barely supports grazing!
Candidates who claim they want land preservation are offering us a tasty batch of pickled red herring.
Grower groups support these candidates to suppress labor costs. Solar energy technicians average over $21 an hour. Where special licensing is required, wages go substantially higher.
Local growers oppose newcomers who would lure away their current work pool with higher wages.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts astounding growth in the solar technician field. That growth will continue for a number of decades as (the rest of) the country embraces EVs and renewable energy. (Incidentally, oil dependence will decline, improving national security.)
Solar jobs will migrate where there is ample sunshine and a welcome business environment. Fight renewable energy here, the higher wages just go elsewhere.
When our Northwest dams inevitably come out, we can buy our future power from those “elsewheres,” thanks to county officials who served us red herring, bought and paid for by local growers.
B.J. ANDERSON
Grandview