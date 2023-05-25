Recent stories about the Middle East lack context
To the editor — I am writing in response to your recent articles concerning Israel and Palestine.
In many of your articles from May you use language like Palestinian “jihad” or militant” in comparison to just referring to Israel as Israel. I think this kind of language, lacking in the context of a 75-year illegal occupation by Israel and further illegal expansion by the state of Israel over the last 50-plus years, helps to further the narrative of Islamophobia and erases the violent history of Zionism of the State.
This kind of erasure was also furthered in your article covering the UN commemoration of “Palestinian Flight” 75 years ago. I am unsure if this was your language or the UN’s, but flight is a soft word to use for a displacement of a people.
Israel continues its apartheid against Palestinians to this day with U.S. and U.K. backing even though it is recognized as such by many human rights organizations.
I think it is important for your readers to know the untainted history and the violence that the state continues to perpetuate that has brought Palestinian resistance in many forms.
LESLIE DEEGAN
Ferndale