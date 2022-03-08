To the editor -- Recently we have had two murders that make no sense. One, a lady shoved off a subway station, two, a lady killed in L.A. by someone who has a ton of arrests but walks free.

The time has come to exact justice for those who kill another human being for no reason. They may be mentally ill, but who cares? It is time to take full justice on them. They should all be executed by burning at the stake publicly. People will see the results of their action and either learn or pay the penalty.

It is time to fix our society!

LARRY H. CEARLOCK

Yakima