To the editor — Just a couple of comments. Apparently the 50-70 grizzlies in northeast Washington are not capable of natural propagation. Or they are not propagating where the experts want.
Fortunately, a plan will be developed to deal with the errant grizzly that doesn't want to stay where the experts want. And a plan will be developed to deal with the unavoidable conflicts that will occur. We will see how that goes for the livestock and occasional hiker/backpacker that gets picked off.
According to the experts, restoring is quite difficult. Yet, it has tentatively been determined that the money for restoration, impact resolution and overhead for decade after decade of ongoing management will be well spent.
If this plan goes forward, I think I’ll sell my cattle and spend the money on bear spray!
PHIL BIRD
Yakima