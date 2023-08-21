They’d really close the library to block books?
To the editor — I was shocked to learn that Columbia County is considering closing their only library because a few people find a small sampling of the thousands of books in the library’s collection to be objectionable.
First of all, if you find those books objectionable for yourself or your family — don’t check them out. But who put you in charge of what other people may read?
One of the founding principles of our country was to provide access to information to everyone. Think of the loss of all the activities that take place at the library, such as Toddler Story Time, internet-, newspaper-,and magazine access for those who do not have it at home, if the library were to close.
Taking away this access for the entire community because a few people object to a few books — seriously? You would do that to your neighbors? I hope not.
ROSEMARY SAUL
Yakima