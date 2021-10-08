To the editor -- I am very proud to support Graciela Villanueva in her re-election to the Yakima School Board.
Graciela has served the board with grace and dignity for over 10 years, currently serving as vice president. I am proud to have worked with Graciela for much of that time when I was a member of the board. I was continually impressed with Graciela’s soft, but very solid, leadership skills and her unflagging support for students.
She is an excellent contributor who always does her homework, studying matters thoroughly before making decisions. She carries no political agenda and is concerned only with how the school district can best support the educational development of children.
Graciela is an ideal school board member, and our community is quite fortunate to have someone with her skills, abilities and interests who is willing to continue serving.
JOHN VORNBROCK
Yakima