To the editor — In the last election, blue areas of our state voted more overwhelmingly blue; red areas voted overwhelmingly red.
Many of us claim regardless of party we vote for the best candidate. Obviously, that’s not what’s happening.
Fear sells. It’s easy for campaigns to dial up fears to steer voters away from the opposition. Attacking election after election the fear sticks in minds. Explains why blue areas continue to vote blue, red vote red.
Alaska’s last election was different. The same voters elected a red governor, a purple U.S. senator and a blue congresswoman.
Rank choice voting made the difference. Four candidates instead of two are selected in the primary. In the general election voters rank candidates in each race first, second, third, fourth.
If no one wins 50% of the first-place votes, the last place candidate is eliminated; that candidate’s second-place votes are counted. To eventually win 50% of the vote, candidates must seek second, third choices of voters.
Most party stalwarts oppose rank choice voting. Studies of political advertising where rank choice is used in Maine and 14 American cities show candidates interact with less rancor. Rank choice voting results in higher participation and being more representative.
DON HINMAN
Yakima